NHPC participates in Annual meeting on International Commission on Large Dams, Gothenburg, Sweden

NHPC participated in Annual meeting on International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD 2023) held from 10th to 15th June 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The NHPC delegation led by Shri R.P.Goyal, Director (Finance) and Shri Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) actively participated in the event. The delegation presented various Papers on critical issues faced by hydropower developers in respect of management & safety of dams which were highly appreciated by the participants.

NHPC’s capabilities in field of hydropower development were also showcased in a special pavilion at the event. The other members of the delegation included Shri M.G. Gokhale, Executive Director, Shri Raghvendra Gupta, Group General Manager, Ms. Manjusha Mishra, General Manager, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, General Manager, Shri. R.M.A Khan, General Manager, Shri Dinesh, Deputy General Manager, Shri Sunil J. Ganvir, Deputy General Manager , Shri Pradeep Garnayak, Senior Manager, Shri Mainak Ghosh, Senior Manager, Ms. Pallavi Khanna, Senior Manager and Shri Varun Agarwal, Manager.

NHPC officials presented several papers and posters on critical issues faced by hydropower developers on various topics as Management & safety of dams, Seepage Control measures, Seismic aspects, Repair & rehabilitation of dam and its appurtenant structures etc. NHPC officials also participated in discussions of ICOLD technical committee on Sedimentation and shared their experience of sediment management for projects in cascade.

NHPC has been highly benefitted with the overall exposure and experience gained by its senior officers through participation in this prestigious event.