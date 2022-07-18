NHPC organises free health camp under its CSR initiative

Under the CSR initiative of NHPC Limited, a free health camp was organized by Bisnoli Sarvodaya Gramodyog Seva Sansthan on 15th July 2022 to enhance the health and immunity of the villagers in Bajeda Village of Nuh Block, Nuh Aspirational District, Haryana. This was the first camp in series of six health camps which are scheduled to be organized under the NHPC CSR initiative.

A team of doctors and technicians examined 196 people in this camp which focussed on Anemia, Diabetes and Hypertension. During the camp tests on blood, BP, heart, oxygen saturation level, eyes etc. were carried out and health and immunity booster kits were also provided.

During the camp, the villagers were given awareness on following COVID appropriate behavior and hygienic practices. The villagers were further informed about low cost nutrition and balanced diet for pregnant ladies and lactating mothers and medicines, nutritional supplements etc. were also distributed.