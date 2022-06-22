NHPC observes International Day of Yoga

NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga across all its locations with full enthusiasm on 21st June 2022. A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC alongwith his wife Smt. Sudha Singh participated in a mass Yoga session organized at NHPC Residential Complex, Surajkund, Sector-41, Faridabad. Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Projects) alongwith his wife Smt. Pushpa Chaubey, R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance) alongwith his wife Smt. Gayatri Goyal and A.K. Srivastava, CVO also participated in the programme alongwith over 300 NHPC employees and their family members.

In his address on the occasion, A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC said that Yoga is very useful for the development of a healthy mind and body. He further asked everyone to adopt Yoga in their daily routine which will make work easier and reduce stress in life.

The Yoga session was conducted by expert faculty from ‘Bharatiya Yog Sansthan and Research Centre,’ New Delhi. NHPC had also been organizing a series of both live and online yoga sessions for its employees at Corporate Office, Regional Offices, Power Stations and Projects as part of run up to International Yoga Day celebrations since 8th June 2022.