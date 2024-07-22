NHPC, Director (Personnel) conferred with ET HR World Awards

Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC Limited has been conferred with coveted ET HR World Future Skills L&D Leaders Gold Award 2024 in individual Awards Category. In Organizational Awards category, NHPC has also been conferred with ET HR World Future Skills Gold Award 2024 for Diversity & Inclusion Learning Initiatives. Awards were presented in a glittering Award Ceremony held at Gurugram on 18.07.2024. Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel) along with his team comprising Lucas Guria, Executive Director (HR), Dr Kamla Fartyal, GGM (Medical Services) and other HR professionals received the Awards.

Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel) conferred with L&D Leaders Gold Award for his employee centric L&D Initiatives implemented in NHPC, newly introduced Employees Engagement activities, OD Interventions, employee first approach with Human touch and also acknowledging his illustrative service career spanning over 35 years.

NHPC conferred with ET HR World Future Skills Gold Award 2024 for D&I Learning Initiatives acknowledging its stakeholders centric advent, transforming Diversity & Inclusion initiatives at across employees levels including employees' family level as well and also in recognition to untiring and dedicated efforts of NHPC employees who hail from diversified backgrounds but are united for serving the country with pride and honour.