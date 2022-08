NHPC organized a free Covid vaccination camp (covaxin & covishield) for 15 years and above (1st and 2nd dosage) and booster dose for adults on 3rd August 2022 at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad. During the vaccination camp a total of 401 NHPC employees/ex-employees/contract staff and their family members received their second/ booster dosage of vaccine which included 36 Covaxin and 365 Covishield vaccines. The camp was organized in association with ESI Dispensary No.01, Sector 27 B, Faridabad.