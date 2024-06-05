NHPC CMD conferred with Roll of Honour by Dalal Street Investment Journal

R.P. Goyal, CMD, NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company has been conferred with ‘Roll of Honour’ under PSU Award of the Year 2023 by Dalal Street Investment Journal. The award was presented to Goyal at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad on 4th June 2024. The award has been given to Goyal in due recognition and appreciation for his contribution made to NHPC. The award has been conferred under the category ‘Miniratna of the Year – Manufacturing.'