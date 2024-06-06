NHPC celebrates World Environment Day

NHPC, India’s premier green power company celebrated World Environment Day on 5th June 2024 with great enthusiasm at its Corporate Office, Regional Offices, Power Stations, Projects and Units. A plantation programme was organized at NHPC Corporate Office wherein R.P. Goyal, CMD NHPC, Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel) NHPC, R.K. Chaudhary, Director (Technical & Projects) NHPC and other Senior Officers planted saplings of various tree species.

The vision of NHPC is to be a global leading organization for sustainable development of clean power through competent, responsible and innovative values. The mission is to adopt & innovate state-of-art technologies and optimize use of natural resources through effective management and to achieve excellence in development of clean power at international standards. NHPC has always aimed to execute & operate projects in environment friendly and socio-economically responsive manner.