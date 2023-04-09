NGK Spark Plugs is now Niterra India Private Limited

NGK Spark Plugs India Private Limited, a leading Japanese manufacturer and seller of spark plugs, sensors, and other automotive components has announced that It wlll be renaming the company as Niterra India Private Limited, effective from April 2023. This name change was announced in a glittering function hosted by the company in New Delhi on 7th Aprll 2023 in the presence of All India distributors, alI India sales team, media, and company officials.

Niterra has been derived from the Latin words 'niteo' meaning 'shine' and 'terra' means 'earth', which symbolizes the company's commitment towards a 'ShiningEarth.'

Along with the new company name launch the company's new Vission, Mission, and Values were unveiled by the Managing Director Mr. Mamoru Musasa in front of the audience.

Speaking on this occasion the Managing Director of the Company Mr. Mamoru Musasa said, “The Company has, since its inception expanded its business, mainly the internal combustion engine related business such as spark plugs. Meanwhile, as outlined in the "2030 Long-Term Management Plan, the Company focuses on diversifying into four new business domains of Environment & Energy, Mobility, Medical and Communication, and aims to realize business portfolio transformation. Following this the Company proposed to change its English company name globally from NGK SPARK PLUG CO LTD to Niterra CO.,LTD.