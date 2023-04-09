 NGK Spark Plugs is now Niterra India Private Limited
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryNGK Spark Plugs is now Niterra India Private Limited

NGK Spark Plugs is now Niterra India Private Limited

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
article-image

NGK Spark Plugs India Private Limited, a leading Japanese manufacturer and seller of spark plugs, sensors, and other automotive components has announced that It wlll be renaming the company as Niterra India Private Limited, effective from April 2023. This name change was announced in a glittering function hosted by the company in New Delhi on 7th Aprll 2023 in the presence of All India distributors, alI India sales team, media, and company officials.

Niterra has been derived from the Latin words 'niteo' meaning 'shine' and 'terra' means 'earth', which symbolizes the company's commitment towards a 'ShiningEarth.'

Along with the new company name launch the company's new Vission, Mission, and Values were unveiled  by the Managing Director Mr. Mamoru Musasa in front  of the audience.

Speaking on this occasion the Managing Director of the Company Mr. Mamoru Musasa said, “The Company has, since its inception expanded its business, mainly the internal combustion engine related business such as spark plugs. Meanwhile, as outlined in the "2030 Long-Term Management Plan, the Company focuses on diversifying into four new business domains of Environment & Energy, Mobility, Medical and Communication, and aims to realize business portfolio transformation. Following this the Company proposed to change its English company name globally from NGK SPARK  PLUG CO LTD to  Niterra  CO.,LTD.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates Drishti Conclave-III

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates Drishti Conclave-III

Railway Protection Force of Central Railway saves 86 lives in 2022-23

Railway Protection Force of Central Railway saves 86 lives in 2022-23

Babus, mantris & buzz: ‘Ishara hai’ Scindia attacks Rahul?

Babus, mantris & buzz: ‘Ishara hai’ Scindia attacks Rahul?

NGK Spark Plugs is now Niterra India Private Limited

NGK Spark Plugs is now Niterra India Private Limited

Bank of Maharashtra strengthens ease of banking for customers and staff

Bank of Maharashtra strengthens ease of banking for customers and staff