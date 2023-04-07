NFL sets new production and sales records

user128

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has recorded its best-ever operational performance by producing 39.35 Lakh MT of urea with an overall capacity utilization of 122% (also best-ever) during 2022-23 against CPLY of 35.23 Lakh MT. The company has also made record production and sale of all the products, including the Industrial Products. The record production of urea has been achieved with lowest ever energy consumption in all the plants, which has helped in optimizing the cost of production of Urea.

On sales front, the company achieved total fertilizer sale of over 66.72 Lakh MT, which is best-ever sales performance of the company. This also includes the highest ever urea sales of 53.70 LMT. For the first time, NFL has crossed 10 Lakh MT mark in terms of sale of P&K fertilizers. The sales of its Agrochemical Segment also reached new high worth Rs.89 crore.

On industrial products front, the company has recorded best-ever sale of Rs.974 crores during 2022-23, an increase of 39% over the last year.