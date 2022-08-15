NFL records consolidated profit of Rs.163 crore in June Quarter

National Fertilizers Limited has reported a PBT of Rs. 163 Crore on consolidated basis in Q1 of 2022-23 with best-ever revenue of Rs. 6454.65 crores. Other than fertilizers, industrial products of the company also contributed significantly to its bottom line in Q1.

Fertilizer sale of company in Q1 touched new heights of 15.58 Lakh MT. NFL also achieved best-ever energy consumption in its plants. The overall capacity utilisation of urea production in Q1 remained 115.31%.

With core strength in fertilizers and successful forays in Seeds and Agro Chemicals, NFL is poised to enlarge its basket of products. The company plans to expand capacities of Industrial Products and Agrochemicals. NFL also plans to venture into new areas of Water Soluble Fertilizers, Nano Urea, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) etc.