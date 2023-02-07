NFL launches Mobile Digital Health Clinic under its CSR initiative

NFL launched a CSR project for preventive screening of the masses for the essential 20 metabolic tests for the deprived section of the society. The project is being implemented through a Mobile Digital Health Clinic for a period of 16 weeks in different areas of Delhi-NCR.

Atul B Patil, C&MD, NFL flagged off the Mobile Digital Health Clinic from the premises of NFL’s Corporate Office, Noida in the presence of Directors and ED (HR).

The project is being implemented through HEAL Foundation, and will cover 2000 beneficiaries living in the slum areas of Delhi-NCR. The mobile digital health clinic will go to communities and different societies and conduct on spot tests followed by instant reports.

