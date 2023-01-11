e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryNFL achieves highest-ever fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh MT

NFL achieves highest-ever fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh MT

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

NFL’s April – December’22 fertilizer sale has been recorded at 49.71 Lakh MT, 27% higher than the CPLY and Highest-Ever during the period. Urea, DAP, Complex Fertilizers along with products like City Compost, SSP, PDM, Bio-fertilizers, Micronutrients and Water Soluble Fertilizers added to the volume. Sale of Industrial Products & Agro Chemicals also recorded healthy growth.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NFL achieves highest-ever fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh MT

NFL achieves highest-ever fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh MT

ICSI National Awards 2022: Bharti Airtel awarded ‘Best Governed Company’ in the Large Category

ICSI National Awards 2022: Bharti Airtel awarded ‘Best Governed Company’ in the Large Category

ICSI National Awards 2022: Happiest Minds awarded ‘Best Governed Company’ in the Medium Category

ICSI National Awards 2022: Happiest Minds awarded ‘Best Governed Company’ in the Medium Category

Visit of Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) to Ordnance Factory Ambarnath

Visit of Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) to Ordnance Factory Ambarnath

Central Railway’s Matheran emerges as most favorite holiday spot

Central Railway’s Matheran emerges as most favorite holiday spot