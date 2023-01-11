NFL achieves highest-ever fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh MT

NFL’s April – December’22 fertilizer sale has been recorded at 49.71 Lakh MT, 27% higher than the CPLY and Highest-Ever during the period. Urea, DAP, Complex Fertilizers along with products like City Compost, SSP, PDM, Bio-fertilizers, Micronutrients and Water Soluble Fertilizers added to the volume. Sale of Industrial Products & Agro Chemicals also recorded healthy growth.

