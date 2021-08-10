NFDB signs pact with PNB

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) under Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India on August 5, entered into a MoU with Punjab National Bank, to extend financial assistance through the Bank. The Government created the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) in 2018-19 and is being implemented with a total fund size of Rs.7522.48 crore comprising of Rs. 5266.40 crore to be raised by Nodal Lending Entities (NLE), like NABARD, NCDC & all scheduled banks. The eligible entities will be the State Governments / Union Territories, Corporations/Undertakings/Govt. Sponsored, Supported Organizations, Fisheries Cooperative Federations (including FISHCOPFED etc.), Cooperatives, Collective groups of fish farmers & fish produce groups etc. Panchayat Raj Institutions/Self Help Groups (SHGs)/ NGOs, SCs/STs/Marginal Farmers, Women & entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups, Private companies/entrepreneurs and physically disabled.