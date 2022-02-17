New Wellness Center inaugurated at SRMIST

SRM Wellness Center for students and staff was inaugurated at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur. This is the second centre which was evolved from a wellness clinic at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre. This centre is managed by Joseph Julian, who will be monitoring, guiding and helping student with their mental and physical health. The centre is equipped with BMI machine, handgrip machine and so on.

The centre was inaugurated by SRMIST's Vice Chancellor, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan. Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical & Health Sciences) Dr. Lt. Col. Arunachalam Ravikumar, presided and Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy felicitated.

Speaking about the center, Joseph Julian he said that the programs will be implemented to help students, collect data on students mental and physical health to determine if they would need help or not.

“This data would be collected using modern techniques and by preparing questionnaire with the help of Psychology Department. Based on the data collected, students would be categorized based on their need for help (red areas). They will then be invited to the Wellness Center to get the proper help,” he said.

He went on to mention that ‘Good health and well-being’ is part of 17 SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) and SRMIST is aiming to fulfill all of them.

Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, in his speech said “Years back, success was measured on two points - salary and job title. Now success has been redefined and it also includes other parameters like physical health, mental health, and job interest.” He also emphasized that for one to live a long health life, mental and physical wellness is essential.

Dr. Lt Col Arunachalam Ravikumar said, “The Wellness Center will help students battle depression and prevent any suicide.”

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:57 PM IST