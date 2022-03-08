New Office Bearers Elected For CII Odisha State Council 2022-23

Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Aluminium Company Ltd. has been elected as Chairman, CII Odisha State Council 2022-23. His name was announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Odisha State Council held in Bhubaneswar on 4th March 2022.

Sashi Sekhar Mohanty, CEO and Managing Director, Essar Minmet Ltd has been elected as the Vice Chairman, CII Odisha State Council for the year 2022-23.

Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO is known for his ‘’Simple Living-High Thinking’’ attitude. He has carved a niche for himself and has earned the tag of a result-driven and Team-oriented leader. Prior to assuming the charge as CMD, Patra was Director, Finance of NALCO. He has over 3 decades of experience on handling finance and accounts functions of PSUs. He has expertise and exposure in corporate accounts, budgetary control, direct and indirect tax management, strategic financial and business planning. His expertise in financial evaluation of contracts, cost excellence and treasury function are assets any organisation or company will strive and vouch for. Patra's professionalism, 'hands-on approach' style and sharp business acumen has endeared him to one and all.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:42 PM IST