Nepal government felicitates Nand Lal Sharma CMD, SJVN

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, was felicitated by Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba at function held at the Singha Durbar, Kathmandu to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Investment Board of Nepal. Janardan Sharma, Finance Minister & Vice Chairman, IBN, Pampha Bhusal Minister for Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation Sushil Bhatta CEO, IBN also graced the occasion along with other dignitaries from Nepal & Abroad.

During the ceremony Prime Minister praised Sharma for his relentless efforts in the development of Hydro Power in Nepal. Prime Minister also appreciated the pace of ongoing activities in development of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project.

Speaking on the occasion Nand Lal Sharma said that 900 MW Arun-3 Project is progressing ahead of schedule. He further stated that SJVN is executing one of IBN's transformative Public-Private-Partnership project - the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project on Arun River. This project is being implemented expeditiously and is targeted for completion in 2023-24 financial year.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:52 PM IST