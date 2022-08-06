Need 4 lanes road between Mandva Port and Dasturi Naka to curb accidents: AIPA

Since last two years Ro-Ro, Ropax service between New Ferry wharf to Mandva is in operations with the strong support of passengers. Through this service at large scale passengers vehicles are carried out and the proceed further to Alibag. Presently the road between Mandva Port to Dasturi Naka is two way which is quite short for the movement of vehicles At the same time there is always great cround of the vehicles of the Passengers who come to board into the boats from Alibag end.

Due to this kind of situation very offen road accidents are occurring due to which not only passengers are getting injured but many time there is loss of lives.

To avoid all these complications the demand is made by Chandrakant Mokal, President of All India passengers Association to develop a 4 lanes Road by Maharashtra Maritime Board with social commitment. This demand is made by Chandrakant Mokal, president AIPA by meeting personally with Amit Saini, Chief executive officer Maharashtra Maritime Board. While Amit Saini C.E.O. of MMB has given positive response to this genuine demand.