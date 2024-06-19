NBCC signs MoUs in Odisha for projects worth Rs 155 Crore

NBCC, a leading Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will soon be constructing projects in the state of Odisha. The company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Government of Odisha on 13.06.2024 for the planning, designing and construction of an Integrated Infrastructure Complex (IIC) in Bargarh district of Odisha. The MoU was signed by Shrimati Niyati Pattnaik (OAS-SS), Director, SSEPD and Rakesh Narayan Sinha, General Manager (Engg), SBG Odisha, NBCC in the presence of officials from both organizations.

The Integrated Infrastructure Complex (IIC) project holds significant promise for the Bargarh district and its communities. With an approximate project cost of about Rs 73.00 Crore, it aims to serve as a cornerstone for empowerment and accessibility for persons with disabilities. The total built-up area of the building stands at an impressive 8974.72 sqm, providing an ample room for offices, amenities, and communal spaces. The building is designed to be inclusive, with facilities such as lift, staircase, and ramp, ensuring seamless access for individuals with mobility challenges. This facility shall also feature spaces for yoga, meditation, recreation, and spiritual discussions, promoting social interaction and well-being.

Similarly, NBCC has also recently signed an MoU with Odisha State Co-operative Bank (OSCB) for works relating to planning, designing and execution of various buildings of OSCB at Bhubaneswar, Angul, Gopalpur and Cuttack. The tentative value of works to be executed under this MoU is approximately Rs. 82.00 Crore. The MoU was signed by Dr. Kulamani Padhi, Chief General Manager, OSCB and Rakesh Narayan Singh, General Manager (Engg.) in the presence of other senior officials from both the organizations.