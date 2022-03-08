NBCC signs MoU with National Gallery of Modern Art

NBCC (India) Limited, a Navaratna CPSE, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi on 03.03.2022 for installation of grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chanrda Bose near India Gate, New Delhi. Temsunaro Jamir, Director, National Gallery of Modern Art and Sh. Pradeep Sharma, Chief General Manager (Engg.), NBCC, on behalf of their respective organizations, singed the MoU in presence of Adwaita Gadnayak, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art. Company being a major implementing agency of the Govt. of India has constructed incessant landmark projects and works for infrastructural development of the country.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:32 PM IST