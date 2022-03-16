NBCC signs MoU with DM, Siddharthnagar, UP under CSR Initiative

NBCC signed a bipartite MoU with District Magistrate, Siddharthnagar, UP on February 03, 2022 at NBCC Corporate Office, New Delhi. As per MoU, NBCC will sponsor installation of two (2) oxygen generation plants and two (2) diesel generator sets for uninterrupted power supply in the region. The MoU was signed in the presence of PK Gupta, CMD, NBCC and Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chaudhary, CMO, Siddharthnagar, UP along with senior Officials from both the organizations.

NBCC, a Govt. CPSU under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has undertaken several activities under its CSR initiative, as a part of Nation Building program and has closely worked with a vision to promote healthcare industry of the society at large.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:31 PM IST