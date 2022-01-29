NBCC signed MoU with MoHUA for FY 2022

NBCC (India) Ltd., a Navratna CPSE, has signed an Annual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the FY 2021-22 on January 21, 2022 with its administrative Ministry, MoHUA, outlining the performance targets for the Company.

The MoU has been signed by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, on behalf of the Ministry while PK Gupta, CMD, NBCC, signed on behalf of NBCC. Sh. Rahul Kashyap, Director, MoHUA; BK Sokhey, Director (Finance) and Sh. Rajendra Chaudhari, Sr. Executive Director (Engg.) of NBCC along with other officials of the Ministry and NBCC were present at the MoU signing event.

The MoU sets performance targets for the Company for the FY 2121-22 and provides the snapshot of the milestones to be achieved by the company in respect of revenue along with other Financial & Operational Parameters etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:46 AM IST