NBCC organises free RT PCR Camp at its Corporate Office

Under NBCC’s employee welfare initiatives, an in-house free RT PCR test camp was organized for employees on January 21, 2022 at NBCC Corporate Office in New Delhi. This drive received an overwhelming response and over 120 employees including PK Gupta, CMD; Manas Kaviraj, ED, HRM and other senior officials underwent testing during the camp. During this camp, a team of Doctors conducted the RT PCR test for employees wherein COVID appropriate behavior was ensured throughout the program. Company’s aim is to establish a healthier workforce and build a safe working environment for all.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:15 AM IST