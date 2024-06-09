NBCC organises a plantation drive on World Environment Day

NBCC, a leader in sustainable development, is proud to announce its extensive participation on World Environment Day 2024 with a plantation drive across its projects in India and abroad. As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, NBCC and its subsidiaries have undertaken a monumental effort to plant over 3000 saplings in various parts of India, Maldives and Mauritius.

On the occasion K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC said, "We believe that together, we can make our planet a better place to live by adopting sustainable practices at our homes and work places. NBCC is committed to adopting practices which would help creating a greener and carbon neutralfuture."

The plantation drive by NBCC and its subsidiaries signifies a collective commitment to cultivating a sustainable future by planting trees and nurturing green spaces. NBCC strives to mitigate the impacts of climate change, enhance biodiversity, and create healthier communities.