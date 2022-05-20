NBCC inks MoU with Puducherry Smart City Development Limited

NBCC (India) Limited signed MoU with Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) on 16.05.2022 for various infrastructure development works. Under this MoU, NBCC will be implementing various infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 300 crore. A MoU was inked by Dr. T. Arun, (IAS) & CEO of PSCDL and P.S. Rao, Chief General Manager (Engg.), NBCC in the presence of N. Rangasamy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Puducherry and Rajeev Verma, IAS, Chief Secretary of Puducherry. The event was graced by Embalam R. Selvam, Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly; V. Aroumougame, Government Whip along with senior officials from both the organizations. Company being a major implementing agency of the Government of India has successfully completed infrastructural development works such as Border Fencing, PMGSY roads, etc.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:02 PM IST