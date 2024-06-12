NBCC inks MoU with Oil India Limited valuing approx. Rs. 100 cr

NBCC (India) Limited, a Navratna CPSE, inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India Limited (OIL) on 06.11.2024, for Construction of OIL’s centralized core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati, Assam. This work is valued at Rs. 100 Crore approximately. The MoU was signed by SalomaYomdo, ED (E&D), OIL and Pradeep Sharma, ED (Engg.), NBCC in the presence of Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL, K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects), NBCC and other senior level officials from both the organization. Further, NBCC and OIL are also in final stages of discussion for undertaking various other works, such as execution of hospital, group housing, guest house, installation of solar rooftop panels etc. in Assam. The anticipated value of the these works is Rs. 900 Crore approximately.

In the recent past, NBCC has received work order from Kochi Metro Rail Limited valuing Rs. 700 Crore for the developing 17.4 acres in Kakkanad and Ernakulam, Kerala. Similarly, NBCC will also be executing the construction of boy’s hostel for Hindu College, University of Delhi with an approximate value of Rs. 70 Crore. The company will also be executing the construction of office-cum-training institute of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Khaitabad, Hyderabad with an approximate value of Rs. 9 Crore.