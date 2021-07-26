NBCC inks MoU with IIT Madras

On 19th July 2021, in the esteemed presence of PK Gupta, CMD NBCC, company inked MoU with IIT Madras for construction of Lab space at Thaiyur Campus, IIT Madras under its CSR activity. This initiative shall meet the growing infrastructure needs of the Institute and will provide better infrastructural platforms for students as well. The MoU was signed by Debasis Satapathy, GM (HR), NBCC and Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Affairs, IIT Madras. Smt. BK Sokhey, Director (Finance) NBCC; Rajendra Chaudhari, Sr. ED (Co-ord.), NBCC; Professor Ligy, Dean – Planning IITM; Dr. Siuli Mitra from Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, GoI & Senior Officers from both the organizations were present during the event.