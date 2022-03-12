NBCC honours Women Employees on International Women’s Day 2022

In its bid to spread more awareness about gender empowerment, Navratna CPSE- NBCC (India) Ltd. organised a function on International Women’s Day to honour all its women employees.

Presenting mementoes to the women employees who have completed 30 years of service, company’s Chairman-and-Managing Director (CMD) P.K. Gupta said, “NBCC believes in gender diversity and appreciated the continuous contribution of female employees towards the company’s growth and success.”

Gupta also welcomed the Chief Guest Pooja Agarwal, Para-woman shooter, the ace National and State level sports Awardee during the ceremony. While addressing the participants, Agarwal delivered a motivational talk that was appreciated by all the employees and ex – employees of NBCC.

Day-long fun packed activities like musical rendition, dance performances; talent shows etc. were organized to mark the occasion. The event was graced by senior officials Tejshreeben Patel, Independent Director, HSCL and Shalini Darbari, Chief Vigilance Officer, NBCC. The event was organized at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:54 AM IST