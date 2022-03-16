NBCC explores EPC projects in Burundi

A meeting was held on March 12, 2022 between Dr. Deogratias Nsanganiyumwami, Minister, Infrastructure, Equipment and Social Housing and Pradeep Sharma, Chief GM (Business Development), NBCC (India) Limited at Bujumbura, Burundi for Construction of new Parliament and Ministerial Buildings in Burundi, funded by EXIM Bank.

Sharma also briefed the Minister about NBCC's diverse domestic and overseas experience in construction and infrastructure development projects. It is worth highlighting that NBCC has been recently entrusted with the task of constructing 2000 Social Housing Units in Hulhumalé, Maldives under Buyer’s Credit. The biggest ever overseas work secured by NBCC.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:13 PM IST