NBCC bags Protection of Defence Lands works across India

NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded with the works of protection of defence Lands at various locations across India by “Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE).”

A MoU was inked by Satyam Mohan, Dy. Asst. DG (Lands) and Pradeep Sharma, Chief General Manager (Engg.), NBCC in the presence of Director General, Defence Estates, New Delhi. Senior officials from both the organizations were present during the MoU signing. Company being a major implementing agency of the Government of India has successfully completed infrastructural development works such as Border Fencing, PMGSY roads, etc.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:22 PM IST