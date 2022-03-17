NBCC and Ministry of Labour and Employment jointly celebrate AKAM

NBCC (India) Limited and The Ministry of Labour and Employment, jointly organized one day program on the occasion of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav on various Labour laws at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi on March 12, 2022. The Chief Guest of the program was A.K. Samanataray, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).

The event was graced by KPM Swamy, Executive Director (Engg.) and Manas Kaviraj, ED (HRM), NBCC, GC Meena, Dy. CLC and Dr. Omkar Sharma, Dy. CLC. The program was also seen attended by NBCC workmen, Union leaders, Contract workmen and Senior NBCC Officials. The key speaker of the program was GC Meena, Dy. CLC and Omkar Sharma, Dy. CLC. During the session, various provisions of the labour laws were discussed. The event was organized to commemorate one year of successful completion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and got an overwhelming response by the participants.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:52 AM IST