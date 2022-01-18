Nazhat J. Shaikh takes charge as Director (Finance) RCF

Nazhat J. Shaikh has taken charge as Director (Finance) of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited with effect from 1st Dec. 2021. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. She is a certified SAP FI Consultant. She started her career with RCF in the year 1989 as Accounts Officer. She was selected as Director (Finance) in National Film Development Corporation, a CPSE under the administrative Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and joined on 24th November 2015. She was holding additional charge of the responsibilities of Managing Director of NFDC for a brief period. She re-joined RCF as Executive Director (Finance) on 1st August 2019.

She has been responsible for the entire finance, accounting, taxation and related reporting and compliances, treasury function and financial concurrence of all proposals. She has a rich experience of more than 29 years in the fertilizer industry.

She was awarded Best Woman Employee Award in Executive Category (3rd place) instituted by Forum of Woman in Public Sector (under the aegis of SCOPE) in February 2014 and the CFO100 Next Award 2013 instituted by the CFO institute.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:32 PM IST