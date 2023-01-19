e-Paper Get App
National Start-Up Award to Atom Alloy's prevention of fuel tank explosion system

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal & MOS Som Prakash presented the National Start-up Award 2022 to Atom Alloys ' Fuel Tank Explosion Prevention System ' at the Oberoi, New Delhi. The award in the Safety and Security category was presented to Founders Anil Nair (Chairman, Ajit Tharoor (CEO) & Vinod Menon (CTO) received the award. “We are very excited to receive this recognition and hope the authorities will revise safety policies taking cognizance of the latest available technology and solutions to prevent fuel explosions,” said  Anil Nair, Founder, ATOM Alloy.

