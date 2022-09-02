‘National Sports Day’ observed over Western Railway with great enthusiasm & fervour

National Sports Day is celebrated in our country on 29th of August every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. The day is also dedicated to the nations’ sports heroes and champions, honouring their contribution and dedication towards bringing laurels to the country. To commemorate this occasion, Western Railway Sports Association organized a function at Mahalaxmi Sports Grounds on 29th of August, 2022 and have also further planned different events upto 31st August, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this year Western Railway is observing this momentous occasion on the theme of ‘Sports as an enabler of an inclusive and fit society’. The celebrations commenced by offering floral tributes to the biggest sporting icon of Indian history Major Dhyan Chand by Western Railway’s veteran sportspersons - Pappu Yadav, who represented the country in the discipline of Wrestling in two Olympics and P. Rangaswamy, who is also an Olympian and had won Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games in Weightlifting. The event was attended by other sportspersons of Western Railway including coaches alongwith the players of various disciplines of sports viz. Cricket, Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Kabaddi, Badminton, Ball Badminton, Hockey, Basketball. The function was followed by friendly game of Table Tennis match. Various sporting events were also held across all divisions of Western Railway with great enthusiasm & fervor.

National Sports Day is celebrated in the country with the aim to raise awareness about the values of sports: discipline, perseverance, sportsman spirit, teamwork, and to encourage public in large to take up sports and make it an integral part of their lives, while emphasizing on the importance of being fit and healthy.