National Service Scheme volunteers of Valia College operate vaccination centre

Cosmopolitan’s Valia college in association with Lokhandwala Aditi Puri Charitable Trust have been contributing their might to the cause of battling the Covid-19 pandemic by jointly operating a MCGM Vaccination centre in the Smt Jyotsna Harshad Valia Hall on their premises in K-West ward. The management of Cosmopolitan’s Valia college has wholeheartedly supported this initiative employing its housekeeping staff round the clock for systematic & regular cleaning & sanitizing the premises used for Vaccination. The Vaccination center was officially inaugurated on 5th June 2021 by BMC Health committee chairperson Mrs. Rajul Patel in the presence all members of Governing council of Cosmopolitan Education society.

The Centre was set up with a dual aim of service to the society & instilling the values of selfless service among students. While there are various centers across the city the unique feature of this centre is that it is entirely manned by the student volunteers of the National Service scheme of the college. More than 30 trained student volunteers under the NSS leader Mr. Kunal Dhariwal & NSS volunteer Ms Angel have been working tirelessly for more than four months since the inception of the centre on 5th June 2021.This centre has vaccinated more than 26000 people to date including senior citizens & visually impaired. The NSS team has been spreading awareness of Covid-19 by conducting street plays & organizing rallies to ensure more people from the adjoining areas participate in the vaccination drive. The NSS team has developed a feedback mechanism in place so that there is scope for improvement in the services provided. This Vaccination center of Cosmopolitan’s Valia College under the leadership program Officer Asst Professor Mr. Arvind Panchal ably guided by Principal Dr Shobha Menon has created an excellent model of how youth power can be mobilized in the service of the society.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:10 PM IST