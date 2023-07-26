The Apex Body of Working Journalist Association of India (ABWJAI) hosted a thought-provoking and engaging National Seminar on "Role of Journalists and Citizen in Nation Building" at the Press Club of India, Raisina Road, New Delhi. The event, which took place on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023, witnessed an esteemed gathering of journalists, academicians, advocates, and distinguished guests who emphasized the crucial role played by journalists and citizens in the nation-building process.

The inauguration of the seminar was graced by Sri Vibhuti Narayan Ray, (IPS), Former DGP, Vice Chancellor & Renowned Author, who shared his insights on the significance of responsible journalism and the collective responsibility of citizens in building a strong and vibrant nation.

Sunil Kumar Mishra, Sr. Journalist and Chairperson of Apex Body of Working Journalists Association of India (ABWJAI), expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the participants and attendees. He said, "This seminar has been a remarkable gathering that underscores the indispensable role of journalists and citizens in shaping our nation's progress. As journalists, we have a duty to uphold the principles of ethical journalism, unbiased reporting, and a commitment to truth. By fostering citizen engagement and promoting constructive dialogue, we can collectively work towards a more inclusive and prosperous India."

As the Chief Guest, Dr. Pabitra Mohan Samantaray, Editor in Chief of the English Daily 'THE KALINGA CHRONICLE' and Odia Daily 'PARYABEKHYAK,' delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the crucial role journalists play in shaping public opinion and fostering an informed society.

In his address as the Chief Speaker, Prof. Manas Ranjan Mahapatra, Former Director, I & PR, North Eastern Region, emphasized the need for media to be a proactive force in driving positive change and promoting constructive dialogue in society.

The seminar also saw the participation of esteemed Special Guests:

Nayan Chand Hembram, President, Bharatiya Adimajati Seveka Sangha, who shared his perspective on the role of journalists in empowering marginalized communities and addressing their concerns.

Advocate N P Nagar, President of the Anti-Corruption Front, who stressed the importance of ethical journalism in combating corruption and upholding the principles of justice.

The event provided an interactive platform for journalists, academicians, and representatives from various fields to exchange ideas and discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by the media in the current socio-political landscape.

