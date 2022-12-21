National Seminar on Ferroelectrics and Dielectrics (NSFD - 2022) at VIT-AP University

The 22nd National Seminar on Ferroelectrics and Dielectrics (NSFD-2022) is organized by the VIT-AP University from 17th to 19th December, 2022 on virtual platform. The main objective of the seminar is to provide the ongoing research activities in the field of Ferroelectrics and Dielectrics for the development of advanced devices for memory, sensor, data storage, solar cells and radar absorbing materials. The ongoing research activities on Ferroelectrics and Dielectrics have been directed towards high k-dielectric and high energy density materials of supercapacitor for shealth technologies of defense requirements. The primary co-sponsor of the seminar is Taylor & Francis, UK and the other co-sponsors are VB Ceramics, Tangent Technologies, Indfurr Furnace Heating systems and Indian Bank, VIT-AP campus and Zonal office.

The seminar was inaugurated on 17th December, 2022 by the Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan and attended with Vice Chancellor Prof. S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Prof. Jagadish C. Mudiganti, NSFD-2022 team, all participants and invitees. Dr. Shiv Kumar, Director of ER & IPR, DRDO New Delhi was honored as chief guest of the occasion.

Dr. Santanu Mandal, Dean of School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University initiated with the welcome address to dignitaries and all participants, followed with the NSFD-2022 details by Prof. V.R.K. Murthy and Dr. SK. Khadheer Pasha. The Chief guest Dr. Shiv Kumar addressed with requirements for Modern technological developments of our country and DRDO’s academic avenues for young researchers and students for mutual interaction. He further advised all young academicians to interact with their knowledge for DRDO support.

The esteemed presence of the Chancellor, Dr. G. Viswanathan has also advised all young researchers in the seminar to make use of the knowledge from all senior researchers’ presentations for National Education Policy and further development of Modern Technology in our country. The honorable Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy has elaborated the prominent achievements of VIT-AP towards research publications, patents, innovation and incubation, Startups, MOUs with industries, placements, infrastructure, and ranking. He has also appreciated the efforts of entire team of NSFD-2022 for hosting the national seminar. The session was closed with the vote of thanks by the Registrar Prof. Jagadish C. Mudiganti.

Prof, R.N.P. Choudhary, Former Senior Professor at IIT Kharagpur and Founder of NSFD in 1979 highlighted the details of successive series of NSFD in the country.

The seminar has 18 eminent speakers from the premier national institutes and research laboratories including IISc, IITs, NITs, NPL, DAE, State & Central Universities and Deemed to be universities and also from University of Puerto Rico, San Juan, USA. More than 180 delegates have participated to deliver the oral presentations and invited talks.