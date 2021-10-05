National round of 20th all India debate competition 2021 of ICSI being organised by Pune chapter of ICSI

National Round of 20th All India Debate Competition 2021 was organised by Pune Chapter of WIRC of ICSI on October 1, 2021 at Hotel Ramee Grand, Pune in which winners from each region i.e. Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regional round of the competition participated. Mr Mangesh Jadhav, ICLS Registrar of Companies, Pune was the Chief Guest for the event. The programme was attended by CS Pawan G Chandak, Chairman WIRC of ICSI, CS Hrishikesh Wagh, Member WIRC and Chairman TEFC - WIRC, and CS Harshal Joshi, Chairman Pune Chapter of ICSI alongwith other Committee members. Mr Abbas Aliasgar from Vadodara was declared as winner of the competition while Mr Medhaj Madhavan from Mumbai & Ms Shruti Iyer from Pune were declared as 1st & 2nd runner up respectively.

