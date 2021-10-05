e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:52 AM IST

National round of 20th all India debate competition 2021 of ICSI being organised by Pune chapter of ICSI

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

National Round of 20th All India Debate Competition 2021 was organised by Pune Chapter of WIRC of ICSI on October 1, 2021 at Hotel Ramee Grand, Pune in which winners from each region i.e. Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regional round of the competition participated. Mr Mangesh Jadhav, ICLS Registrar of Companies, Pune was the Chief Guest for the event. The programme was attended by CS Pawan G Chandak, Chairman WIRC of ICSI, CS Hrishikesh Wagh, Member WIRC and Chairman TEFC - WIRC, and CS Harshal Joshi, Chairman Pune Chapter of ICSI alongwith other Committee members. Mr Abbas Aliasgar from Vadodara was declared as winner of the competition while Mr Medhaj Madhavan from Mumbai & Ms Shruti Iyer from Pune were declared as 1st & 2nd runner up respectively.

ALSO READ

ICSI-WIRC conduct Teacher’s Conference on the theme “Empowering Educators”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal