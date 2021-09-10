National Nutrition Month 2021 starts in DNH and Daman and Diu

National Nutrition Month 2021 started in Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu under the guidance of Secretary Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Mrs. Pooja Jain in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, “Aware Program” was started under the nutrition month.

The main purpose of this program will be to educate the parents of the children about the mental development, intellectual development, and holistic development of the children. When the Anganwadi was kept closed during Kovid and the parents had to stay at home due to the lockdown, then their role became more important in the overall development of the children. Keeping this in view, this program was designed by the Center for Learning Resources (CLR) based in Pune. Under this program, a message through audio of three to four minutes will be conveyed to the parents of the children by the Anganwadi worker and then that message will be talked about, which will help the parents as well as the Anganwadi workers in the children. An understanding of efficient upbringing will be formed.

National Nutrition Month is celebrated every year in our country by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the month of September. This year, as India celebrates the Amrit Festival of Independence, Poshan Maah is being observed throughout the month of September for a focused and integrated approach towards improving holistic nutrition.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:55 PM IST