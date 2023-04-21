National Moot Court Competition concludes in the VIT-AP University

National Moot Court Competition organised in VIT-AP university campus concluded with 30 teams from various parts of India participating in it. VIT-AP University School of Law (VSL), in association with Competition Commission of India (CCI), organised the Competition in the campus.

Speaking on the occasion Justice Satyanarayana Murthy – Former Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, said that the profession of law is a noble profession. Practice is different from academic excellence. Excellence in academics alone may not be sufficient to excel in the field unless one could succeed in applying the law in practice. Some advocates are experts in academic studies but fail to apply the law in practice. Commitment, conviction, craftsmanship are the main basic requirements of an advocate. An advocate can succeed in his career if he follows the 3 Cs (Commitment, Conviction, Craftsmanship). He appreciated the Winners of the 1st VSL-CCI National Moot Court Competition.

Dr KD Singh – Director Competition, Commission of India, said that the Competition Commission of India takes up the steps for the promotion of competition law into academia. CCI nurtures and trains academia, industries, corporates on competition law. Competition law is emerging as a niche area for the students to opt for. Those who are interested in competition law can apply for an internship with CCI for one month. CCI will pay stipend during internship, he said

Highlighting the importance of Moot Court competition Dr.S.V. Kota Reddy – Vice Chancellor – VIT-AP University said, Skill development is very important for all streams. Moot courts are one such skill development program for law students which helps enhance their advocacy skills and improve their confidence before they appear in the court for a hearing. As the Students work in teams in the competition the group discussion on the legal topics make them well rounded on the subject matters.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti – Registrar, Dr. Benarji Chakka – Dean –VSL, Sneha Goud –Faculty Convenor from VIT-AP university were present on the occasion

Winners of the 1st VSL-CCI National Moot Court Competition:

Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad

Speaker 1: Amitansh Kumar

Speaker 2: Divyanshi Yadav

Research : Arusha Mishra

Runners of the 1st VSL-CCI National Moot Court Competition:

Faculty of Law, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Speaker 1: Devansh Sharma

Speaker 2: Saumya Tripathi

Research : Palak Nain

3. Best Researcher Award:

Bhakti Savith Salian; Chettinad School of Law

4. Best Speaker Award:

Mounish Chanukya Suryadevara, Symbiosis International University, Nagpur

5. Best Memorial Award:

National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi

Speaker 1: Akhil Maglish

Speaker 2: Ronsha Roya Anna

Researcher: Nileena Banerjee