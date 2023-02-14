National Meet of Forum of Women in Public Sector (WIPS) under aegis of SCOPE

National Meet of Forum of Women in Public Sector (WIPS) under the aegis of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), organized in Kolkata, was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE and Guest of Honour, M. K. Singh, DG & CG (Home Guard), West Bengal. The meet, attended by over 600 participants from across the country, was held in presence of Dr. C. Dharini Mouli, President WIPS; CMDs, Directors and senior officers of public sector fraternity. Speakers encouraged women employees and WIPS to optimize opportunities to embrace larger roles and play a constructive role in developing leaders of tomorrow.