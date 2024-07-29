National Lok Adalat conducted successfully in DRT-III, Mumbai

The National Lok Adalat was held on July 27, 2024 at Debts Recovery Tribunal -III, Mumbai under the guidance of Shri. Ashok Menon, Chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai. A total of 123 cases were settled amicably and a sum Rs. 43.34 crore are recovered. This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

It was chaired by the Retired District & Session Judge Shri Subhash Dharmadhikari along with members of the Panel Shri Anupam Ravi, AGM, Bank of India and Advocate Ms. Ketki Minhas.

All the officers & staff of the Tribunal worked very hard for smooth conduct of Lok Adalat Shri. Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar, DRT-III, Mumbai has expressed heartfelt thanks to all officers/bank officers/staff & litigants who contributed directed/indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success.