 National HRD Network, Pune hosts Conscious Leadership Discussions with Sri Anish
National HRD Network, Pune hosts Conscious Leadership Discussions with Sri Anish

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
The National HRD Network, Pune Chapter, led by Aman Rajabali hosted an exclusive session on Conscious Leadership, led by Sri Anish of the Saadho Sangha Foundation, Dharamshala. Sri Anish is celebrated as a visionary, spiritual teacher, humanitarian, leadership mentor, author, and public speaker.

The event was held in association with Dr. G.P. Rao, founder of Good People Relations HR Consulting LLP, and former National HRD Network, National Secretary.

This exclusive highly interactive session drew over 25 senior HR professionals and leaders from top companies.

