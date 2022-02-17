National e-Meet of Women in Public Sector under the aegis of SCOPE

National e-Meet of Women in Public Sector (WIPS) under the aegis of SCOPE (Standing Conference of Public Enterprises) was addressed by Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women; Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL and Chairperson, SCOPE; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; Alka Mittal, CMD, ONGC; Vartika Shukla, CMD, EIL and H. K. Joshi, CMD, SCI in the presence of Dr. Dharini Mouli, President APEX; Nanda Kulkarni, President, Western Region and other members of WIPS. The program was attended by around 900 participants from across the country.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:06 PM IST