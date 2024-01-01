National Commission for SC Member Lauds THDCIL for Satisfactory Implementation of Reservation Policy

Dr. Anju Bala, member of the National Commission for SC, Government of India, visited Dehradun on December 30, 2023, to review the implementation of the Reservation Policy at different Government departments and Establishments of Uttarakhand.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDC India Limited warmly welcomed all the team members of National Commission for SC, Government of India led by Dr. Anju Bala, member of the National Commission for SC,

S. K. Singh, Director, NCSC, B.K. Bhola, PS to Member of the National Commission for SC, Veer Singh CGM (HR & Admn.), Amardeep GM (S&D), Chief Liaison officer of SC/ST, Mukesh Verma AGM(HR), Liaison officers of SC/ST of THDCIL and Representative of THDC SC/ST Employee Welfare Association were also present in the meeting.

Member expressed satisfaction with the efforts undertaken by THDCIL in implementing the Reservation Policy. During the meeting, she also engaged in a detailed discussion with the SC/ST Welfare Association representatives to gain insights into the challenges and aspirations of the SC/ST community within the organization.

Furthermore, the Honourable member provided valuable suggestions for the welfare of SC/ST employees, and THDCIL management, represented by Director (Personnel), Shallinder Singh assured the implementation of these recommendation affirming that THDC management has consistently maintained a pro-employee, friendly disposition. This commitment is especially heightened for the more vulnerable sections of society.

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited, Emphasizing THDCIL's unwavering dedication to social inclusion and the overall well-being of its diverse workforce, said that the organization has always committed to cultivating an inclusive and equitable workplace.