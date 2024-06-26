Nari Shakti at display during Trishakti Corps Women’s Motor Cycle Expedition In North Bengal And Sikkim

As part of Indian Army’s continued efforts in empowering Women, especially the young girls of border areas, Trishakti Corps conducted a motorcycle expedition to North Bengal and Sikkim from 18th to 24th June 24, by a group of women riders from Iron Horrses Academy, New Delhi. The aim of the expedition was to showcase Women Empowerment, pay homage to the Indian Army Bravehearts at the various War Memorials and showcase tourism potential of the border areas of North Bengal and Sikkim.

Majestic Hills of Sikkim took the riders through a remarkable journey to Nathu La and New Baba Mandir. The expedition included a homage ceremony by the team at the Ganju Lama War Memorial. It concluded in Gangtok, where the participants enjoyed tea and engaged in conversations with the Girls NCC cadets of the 3 NCC Battalion. The expedition explored the diverse and challenging terrains of East Sikkim, highlighting the spirit of adventure and camaraderie.

This was followed by a thrilling ride through the Dooar area of North Bengal wherein they rode to the Indo Bhutan border and interacted with local women and NCC girl cadets. The team paid homage at the Damdim War Memorial and also conducted a workshop on ‘Safe Riding of Two Wheelers’. The expedition was flagged in at Sukna on 24th Jun 24.

These women riders are breaking barriers & paving the way for a more inclusive future. Trishakti Corps Indian Army, while guarding the borders, is contributing to Nation Building efforts in a big way by empowering our women.