Narendra Modi, Prime Minister lays foundation stone for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Redevelopment Project

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station through remote at a function in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Narayan Rane, Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Kapil Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Union Minister of State for Finance, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Rahul Narvekar, Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for School Education and Marathi Language, Maharashtra & Guardian Minister, Mumbai City, Ravindra Chavan, Minister of State for Ports, Medical Education, Information and Technology, Food and Civil supplies, Consumer protection, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of State for Tourism, Women and Child development and Guardian Minister, Mumbai Suburban, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Central Railway and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The terminus has two major functions viz. Suburban and Long distance. The need for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is planned at a cost of Rs.1813 crore to decongest the southern heritage area from where passengers board the suburban trains by providing two more passenger boarding area viz. northern suburban area and long distance trains entry. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be redesigned to have modern systems and with segregated arrivals and departure, augmentation of facilities like lifts, escalators, travelators, etc, integration with metro line no.3, uniformity of design approach across station and to conserve and restore the world famous iconic structure to its past glory.

Some of the Salient Features of Redevelopment

• Iconic station building, extending & conservation of Heritage character.

• Spacious double level suburban concourse & long-distance concourse over platform with spaces for retail, cafeterias, recreational facilities connecting all sides of buildings and all platforms.

• Arrival Foot Over Bridges, Skywalk Connection

• Multiple entries and ease of access to station from all sides.

• Decongestion of the existing south concourse & adequate parking facilities.

• Clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, arcade thorough roof over platforms including all tracks

• Facilities for Divyangjan

• Passenger Comforts – Illumination, Wayfinding/Signages

• Safety – CCTVs, Provision of Access Controls

• Certified Green Buildings - Solar energy, Water Conservation/ recycling, Sewerage Treatment Plant, Solid Waste Management.

