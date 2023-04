NAR India appoints new leadership to shape the future of the real estate industry in India

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) India has announced the appointment of its new leadership team for the upcoming year. The new leadership team incorporates Ravi Varma as the Chairman, Praveen Phanse as the Vice Chairman, Shivakumar CR as the President, Amit Chopra as the President-Elect, Sameer Arora as the Immediate Past President, Mahesh Somani, Darshan Chawla, and Santosh Avalakki as the Vice Presidents, Amit Damodar as the Honorary Secretary, Ashish Mehta as the Treasurer, Vikash Agarwal as the Joint Secretary, Prashant Agnihotri as the Joint Treasurer. Special Ambassador for NAR-INDIA: Vipul Shah, Women’s wing-Kirti Bhosale, Governing Body Member Vengatesh VR and Governing Body Member & CSR- Mehul Vithalani



The new leadership team has outlined a vision to focus on shaping the future of the real estate industry in India by addressing critical issues in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The team has initiated the "City Shapers" forum, consisting of engineers, corporations, the public, students, and EC members, to shape up these cities. The focus areas of this forum are traffic, urbanisation, pollution, safe water, the safety of women, health care, rural employment, and more. The team aims to implement this initiative every year in two Tier 3 cities, with Kovai City Shapers already initiated.



Additionally, the new leadership team has also launched the "Village Adoption" initiative, where they will adopt one village in India and work towards improving healthcare, employment, accessibility, and more. This initiative will be spearheaded by the chairman of corporate social responsibility along with one special ambassador to NAR India.



The team has also planned to provide internships to college students and make them brand ambassadors of realtor professionals, making them stakeholders in City Shapers through the "College Outreach" initiative.



The new leadership team is committed to driving NAR India's mission of promoting and enhancing the real estate industry's professionalism and ethics in India. They aim to bring about positive changes in the industry and contribute towards India's overall development.