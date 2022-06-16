Nand Lal Sharma inaugurates Power CPSU IT Meet 2022

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on Wednesday inaugurated Power CPSU IT Meet 2022 in Shimla. In the two-day conference, Ministry of Power and eleven CPSUs viz NTPC, NHPC, REC, NEEPCO, PFC, POWER GRID, THDC, POSOCO, BBMB, DVC and SJVN are participating. The inauguration session was also graced by A.K Singh, Director (Finance) & Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical). The function was also attended by senior IT Officials of Ministry & CPSUs.

Nand Lal Sharma in his inaugural address said that today the world is technology-driven and every aspect of our lives is dependent on technology. Developed countries have also faced security threats due to cyber-attacks in recent past. We have to be abreast of such threats and IT professionals have a major role in minimizing the effects of such attacks. He further said that the knowledge shared during the Conference will help the Power Sector CPSUs to adopt Best Cyber Security Risk Mitigation Measures and tackling the cyber security challenges.

MAKP Singh, Chief Information Security Officer, Ministry of Power is the keynote speaker of the conference. The participating CPSUs will make presentations on best practices in IT infrastructure, ERP and cyber security being adopted by respective organizations and there will be panel discussions on cybersecurity and ERP.

Cyber Security is of great importance for SJVN and many initiatives for prevention and mitigation of cyber threats have been undertaken at organizational level, which includes implementation of Cyber Crisis Management Plan, implementation of ISMS 27001 at ERP Data Center and NJHPS, periodic Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, Hard isolation of Operational Technology & Information Technology (OT & IT) systems in Nathpa Jhakri HPS & Rampur HPS, implementation of SAP ERP and on-boarding to Cyber Swatchta Kendras.