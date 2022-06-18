Nand Lal Sharma inaugurates Community Assets in Kinnaur

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN today inaugurated Community Bhawan, Rain Shelter and extension of existing Shri Bering Nag Devta Mandir at Sangla, Distt Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. These community assets were created by SJVN through its Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) activities undertaken by 804 MW Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Electric Project.

On this occasion, addressing a large gathering of locals, Sh Nand Lal Sharma said “SJVN believes in inclusive development of the area in & around project vicinity. Every CSR initiative undertaken by us is empowering the local communities and making people partners in our growth as envisaged in our CSR Vision.” SJVN executes all its CSR initiatives through SJVN Foundation formed for implementing its CSR and Sustainability Policy.

SJVN has undertaken various initiatives in district Kinnaur such as providing State-of-Art YD YAG Laser Machine to District Hospital Reckong Peo, Auto Heamo Analyser Machines to District Hospital Reckong Peo, CHC Pooh & CHC Bhabanagar, Meritorious Reward Scheme to Students & Sportsperson from Kinnaur & Spiti.

For overall development of the district, SJVN is also undertaking various programs viz Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa- Mobile Health Van providing medical services & medicines at door step, Infrastructure Development & Community Asset Creation, Preservation of Culture & Heritage by renovating & reconstructing Mandirs & Forts, Integrated Tribal Development Program for creating opportunities in sustainable horticulture-based livelihood, Skill development Programs, Women & Child Development Scheme etc.

On this occasion, Sh R.C Negi, Head of Project NJHPS, Sh Vikas Mahajan, Head of Project JTPHEP, Sh Ishwar Lal Negi, Pradhan Mandir Committee Sangla, Smt. Dev Sanki Negi Pradhan Sangla, Sh Pradeep Negi Pradhan Batseri, Smt Indu Lakshmi Pradhan Kamroo, Smt. Manohar Devi Pradhan Themgarang and Sh Birbal Negi Pradhan Chansu were also present.