Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN selected for prestigious CBIP Individual Award

SJVN

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN has been selected for CBIP Individual Award for outstanding contribution for development of the Water, Power & RE Sector by Central Board of Irrigation & Power (CBIP).

The CBIP Award will be presented by Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and New & RE, R.K Singh on the occasion of CBIP Day on 3rd March 20223 at New Delhi. The award honors outstanding contribution of the professionals, organizations and stakeholders in promoting excellence in Water, Power and Renewable Energy sectors.

Under the sagacious leadership of Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN has emerged as a major public sector power entity in Indian power scenario. His vision has led the company to its new orbit of achieving Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 by 2040. His dynamic leadership has resulted in exponential growth of the company with highest ever capacity addition since its inception thirty-four years ago. Currently, the project portfolio of SJVN is around 46,879 MW.

Nand Lal Sharma has played pivotal role in expansion and diversification in Hydro, Thermal, Solar & Wind Energy sectors, Power Transmission and in obtaining Category-I Trading License for interstate trading of electricity across the country. With the persistent efforts of Sharma, long awaited hydro projects of SJVN viz. 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh and 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project have been brought into construction stage.

The persistent efforts of Nand Lal Sharma in advocating One Basin-One Developer concept for optimum utilization of resources and reduction of generation costs has resulted in allocation of seven hydro projects of 1415 MW on Chenab basin by Government of Himachal Pradesh and three hydro projects of 2059 MW on Arun River Basin in Nepal. SJVN has also been identified by Ministry of Power for development of five hydro projects totalling 5097 MW in Dibang basin in Arunachal Pradesh.

As envisaged by Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN has re-engineered its Business Model in sync with the commitment of Government of India of 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. As on date SJVN has solar & wind portfolio of 17.42 GW. SJVN is actively contributing in growth of power sector and nation building.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)